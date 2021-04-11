BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $18.86 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00713965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,330.53 or 0.99889462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.40 or 0.00806995 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.