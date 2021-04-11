BIDR (BIDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.04 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $15.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00732182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,423.66 or 0.99657751 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.59 or 0.00787529 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

