Big Data Protocol Hits Market Cap of $74.63 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $74.63 million and $5.15 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00056296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00619222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,924,841 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

