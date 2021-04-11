Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.21 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $76.21 billion and approximately $4.95 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $493.16 or 0.00826463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
