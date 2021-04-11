Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,466.64

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $78,466.64 and $1.33 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00296531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00736276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,806.76 or 1.00007204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.00797031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018614 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.