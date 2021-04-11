Biotron (BTRN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $78,761.69 and $4.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Biotron Profile

Biotron is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

