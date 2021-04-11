Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Tops $144.82 on Exchanges

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $144.82 or 0.00242686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,554 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

