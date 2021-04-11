Bismuth (BIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,102.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,614,659 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

