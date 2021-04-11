Bismuth Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $4,518.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,620,764 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.