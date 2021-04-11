Bit-Z Token Trading 116% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00621563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

