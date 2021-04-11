BitBall Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $955,953.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,831.33 or 1.00160480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00106012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

