Bitcashpay Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $909,115.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,960,385 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

