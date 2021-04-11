Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $555.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $738,461.86 and approximately $555.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,835.82 or 0.99910641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00470125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.40 or 0.00324599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.52 or 0.00752252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,248,463 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

