bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Cap of $4.22 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $46.07 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00296540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00725732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.09 or 1.00237554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.06 or 0.00814783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017930 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

