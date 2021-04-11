BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0030

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $13,600.16 and approximately $39.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00545742 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 821.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.