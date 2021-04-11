Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.50 million and $1,478.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 109.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.