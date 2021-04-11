Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 147.6% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 147.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $3,375.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

