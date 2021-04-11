Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $780.68 million and $17.50 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $42.03 or 0.00070097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,964.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.51 or 0.01136527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.13 or 0.00448812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002173 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

