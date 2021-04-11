Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.46 or 0.00371048 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002185 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

