Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $545.81 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $545.81 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 138.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020289 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.