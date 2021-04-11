Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $123.16 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 182.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $123.16 or 0.00206181 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $293.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00373408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00129246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

