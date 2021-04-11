Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $131,278.44 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00370429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00208773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00127614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001847 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars.

