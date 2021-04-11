Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 176% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 176% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.00365388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00206889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

