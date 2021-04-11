Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $708.58 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.78 or 0.00110664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $708.58 million and $74.34 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00296152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,610,488 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

