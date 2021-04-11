Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $730.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $102,442.63 and $730.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00295140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00738069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.24 or 0.99655533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.18 or 0.00792355 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.