BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00007246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and $11.15 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

