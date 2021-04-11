BitcoinPoS Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $5,457.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,457,474 coins and its circulating supply is 4,246,020 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

