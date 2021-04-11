Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $97,291.35 and $3,928.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 59.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,763.27 or 0.99983693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00109693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005689 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.