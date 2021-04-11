BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 6.1% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $3,757.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00362120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00205606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00127983 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,173,134,556 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars.

