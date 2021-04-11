Bithao (BHAO) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $177,710.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

