BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00056538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00085181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00613515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033449 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

