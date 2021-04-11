Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $474,767.34

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $474,767.34 and approximately $171.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00055776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00086275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00619316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034680 BTC.

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

