BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Hits $195,865.52

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $195,865.52 and $113.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00469203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.47 or 0.04594043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,569,875 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

