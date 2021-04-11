BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0088

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $5.84 billion and $1.98 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004440 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000112 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.