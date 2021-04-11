Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0042 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $317,148.51 and $122.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00416028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

