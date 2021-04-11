BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

NYSE BB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,147,270. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,581 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

