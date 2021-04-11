BlackCoin Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $912,281.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025198 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,594,552 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

