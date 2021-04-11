Blackmoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $33.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars.

