BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $808.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,029. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

