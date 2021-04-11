BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.56 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

