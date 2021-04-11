Blank Wallet Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005598 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and $5.43 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00294973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.00736483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,546.05 or 0.99666996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.00789007 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,813 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

