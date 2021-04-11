BLink (BLINK) Trading 305% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. BLink has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $10.09 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 305% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,345,979 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

