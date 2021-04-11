Blockburn (BURN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded up 53% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Blockburn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockburn has a market cap of $166,110.21 and approximately $711.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00131138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

Blockburn (CRYPTO:BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io . Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ

Blockburn Coin Trading

