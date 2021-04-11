Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Hits Market Cap of $4.43 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00011694 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $624,523.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00056296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00619222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033540 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

