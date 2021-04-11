Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading 118.7% Higher This Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $111,582.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 118.7% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

