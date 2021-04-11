BLOCKv Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $529,499.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $529,499.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BLOCKv is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

