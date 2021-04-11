Blockzero Labs Reaches One Day Volume of $283,757.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $11.66 million and $283,757.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

