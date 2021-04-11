Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,003,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

