Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $210,587.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $139.30 million and $210,587.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00006096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

