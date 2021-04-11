BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One BoatPilot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $48,955.99 and $26.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00732839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,436.05 or 0.99438033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00778640 BTC.

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

